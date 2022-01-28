'The View' knocks Clarence Thomas for 'high-tech lynching' remark: 'He's the one who brought race into it'

The liberal co-hosts of ABC's "The View" displayed their continued fixation with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Friday as they criticized him for referring to his 1991 confirmation hearing as a "high-tech lynching."

During a segment discussing the criticism towards President Biden from some upset he would nominate a Black woman, rather than any qualified nominee regardless of race or gender, to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, co-host Joy Behar claimed Thomas was "the one who brought race" into his confirmation hearing with his lynching comment.

Behar also decried "baloney attacks" against her and the other co-hosts about their sharp opinions on the Supreme Court this week, in which she and co-host Sunny Hostin assailed Thomas and Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

"I'm not sure if I remember this right, but when Clarence Thomas was confirmed, there was no discussion about his race as I recall," Behar said.

DANA PERINO ON ‘THE VIEW’ RECYCLING CLARENCE THOMAS INSULTS AHEAD DOF SCOTUS PICK: ‘TIRED AND LAZY’

"Well, he called it a high-tech lynching," co-host Sunny Hostin said.

"He called it a high-tech lynching against him. He’s the one who brought race into it, I believe. I could be corrected on that," Behar said.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

"That’s how I recall," Hostin responded.

Behar added that she didn't think whoever Biden's nominee ended up being would bring race into the conversation over her qualifications.

"Well he had much bigger issues, right? Than race," co-host Ana Navarro said of Thomas, referring to the accusations by his former employee, Anita Hill, that he sexually harassed her.

The co-hosts' criticism of Thomas comes just one day after the liberal panel assailed him as a traitor to his race, claiming he "doesn’t really represent the Black community" and described him as "to the right of Attila the Hun."

JOY BEHAR CALLS THE SUPREME COURT ‘DICTATORIAL’ AND REPRESENTS ANTI-DEMOCRACY

Thomas's "high-tech lynching" comment turned out to be a defining moment of his contentious confirmation, as it came during his own testimony responding to Hill's allegations. In the testimony, he slammed Senate Democrats for their handling of the process.

"This is a circus. It's a national disgrace. And from my standpoint as a Black American, as far as I'm concerned, it is a high-tech lynching for uppity Blacks, who in any way deign to think for themselves," he said. "And it is a message that unless you kowtow to an old order, this is what will happen to you. You will be lynched, destroyed, caricatured, by a committee of the U.S. Senate rather than hung from a tree."