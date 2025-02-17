'The View' co-host praises Trump's media strategy, accuses Democrats of using 90s playbook

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin praised President Donald Trump's media strategy on Monday, and said that the Democratic Party was using a playbook from the 1990s to fight back against the president.

"One of the things he is excellent at, and the media takes the bait often, is he writes himself into every story. Like, just thinking about it, he didn’t just do the Super Bowl interview, he attended the Super Bowl," she began, citing other examples, including Trump halting the TikTok ban.

"He’s outpacing the traditional media, but also the opposition. I think Dems are kind of playing on a 1990s playbook of, like, if I go speak on the Senate floor, if I go on ‘Meet the Press,’ it’s going to stop him, and they have got to get quick and smart if they're wanting to push back and how people are communicating now because he knows how to overwhelm the system," she continued.

Trump's media strategy in the election was seen as a big reason for his win, as he routinely spoke to popular podcast hosts and key influencers.

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOST RAGES AT AMERICA'S NAME: ‘WHY IS IT NAMED AFTER A WHITE MAN?’

Griffin also said Trump came into office with a policy agenda that he and his team had been working on for several years.

Co-host Ana Navarro said that Democrats, as well as "the folks that are against everything that Donald Trump is doing," needed to form coalitions and alliances to counter the president.

"We all need to come together and show them that we’re mad as hell, and we’re not going to take it anymore," she said.

Griffin elaborated further on her earlier point and encouraged Democrats to find common ground on some of the issues Trump was focused on.

"Democrats have to be willing to go to uncomfortable spaces," she said, encouraging everyone to speak to those with differing opinions.

"You have to have conversations with people who disagree with you if you want to build coalitions to push back, because you’re going to find there are a lot of things Donald Trump does that I agree with, but then there are things that I think that are dangerous, reckless, and want to call out. You have to talk to be able to people who, it doesn’t have to be all this or all that, but find movement on the things that matter," she said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said it was hard to talk to people "who support people who think you don’t matter in the country." She agreed, however, with the notion that people do need to talk to each other.