'The Five': Will Ghislaine Maxwell snitch from her 'black book' for a lenient sentence?

"The Five" reacted Thursday to the possibility that Ghislaine Maxwell, could choose to snitch information related to the sex trafficking ring tied to her lover Jeffrey Epstein and his associates in exchange for a lighter sentence.

On Wednesday, a Manhattan jury found Maxwell guilty of five of the six counts against her in what officials referred to as "one of the worst crimes imaginable." The longtime Epstein madam now faces up to 65 years in prison for trafficking four teenagers between 1994 and 2004.

Joe Concha said Maxwell has three options. She could either refuse to talk, name names, or try and push harder for an appeal. He passed the torch on to panelists to share their views on what Maxwell's next move could be.

"If I have to bet – these are a lot of slimy folks, Epstein and … Maxwell, and I believe she's singing," Kayleigh McEnany said. "What incentive does she have not to sing? Maybe she gets out."

"Maxwell, what a horrible thing she's done luring people into this trap, these young women," McEnany added. "But waiting in that trap were these men who deserve to be sought after, who deserve to have prosecutors go after them in the same fashion [in which] they went after Maxwell … And if these people didn't have millions … of dollars? Justice would have been served here a whole lot quicker."

Leslie Marshall agreed with McEnany that Maxwell would likely talk.

"I think her song should be ‘Canary in a Coalmine’ because I think she will be singing. Snitches may end up in ditches unless you want a deal. And the bigger the name, the bigger the deal," she said.

Marshall said that she hopes immunity in exchange for testimony would not be on the table.

"I think she definitely will cut a deal, even if it cuts her sentence by a few years. I think she is keeping that black book of her as close to the chest," Marshall said. "And she's very smart, actually. She has come from a very powerful and rich family. And that means they can hire very powerful attorneys, which she has. And I think that may work well for her and hopefully will actually work well for the victims in the long run. But I don't want to see an immunity being put on the table for this woman, and that could be something she requests, as we know."

Maxwell's conviction includes five counts in the federal sex trafficking case. One of the charges, sex trafficking of a minor, can carry a maximum of 40 years in prison. Another conviction carries a maximum of 10 and the rest a maximum of five years. This means Maxwell, 60, potentially could spend essentially the rest of her life in prison.

Kat Timpf said she wouldn't offer any predictions but lamented how powerful people get off the hook, and how those who could have done something about the sex abuse at the time chose not to act.

"Every time we see one of these figureheads get taken down, there's always a bunch more people who were either involved or knew about it, who never do get taken down," she said. "So as much as I desperately want to see everyone get held accountable here, as much as I desperately want to know everything. I don't have that much faith in the world."

Former prosecutor Nancy Grace, for example, said on "Fox & Friends" that now is the key time for Maxwell to tell prosecutors what she knows.

"Famous political figures, wealthy people? … This would be the time for her to start naming names. I mean, after the life she's lived in complete and lavish luxury, three hots and a cot – that doesn't look too good for her," Grace said.