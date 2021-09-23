Texas lawmakers sound the alarm on immigration crisis in Del Rio: The problem will 'spiral out of control'

Texas Reps. Tony Gonzales and August Pfluger shared their firsthand accounts of the ongoing crisis in Del Rio as thousands of migrants are waiting to get into the United States. On "America’s Newsroom," Gonzales said it’s like a hurricane has hit the community.

Gonzales, who represents Del Rio, said Border Patrol and law enforcement are doing everything they can to mitigate the crisis. He said the latest numbers as of Thursday morning show roughly 4,400 migrants waiting under the International Bridge and another 2,000 still waiting in Mexico to cross into the U.S.

He told Fox News' Dana Perino that the crisis is continuing to get worse and noted that Del Rio isn’t the only community being impacted.

"These are the type of things that are happening every single day throughout, not only in Del Rio, but other sectors as well," Gonzales said. "Meanwhile, the El Paso agents caught $2 million worth of narcotics."

"This is a problem that is continuing to grow, continuing to spiral out of control, and expelling migrants that do not qualify for asylum is part of that solution."

President Biden pledged Tuesday to get the situation "under control," but critics maintain that the crisis continues to threaten Americans’ safety.

Pfluger visited the Del Rio border Saturday and reported seeing 15,000 migrants waiting to enter the country.

"It's clear that it's a crisis," Pfluger said. "And the reason President Biden is getting attacked from both sides of the aisle is because he can't get a handle on this situation."

He noted that even the Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Bruno Lozano, is "crying out for help" and criticizing the Biden administration for not managing the crisis that has triggered school lockdowns in his city.

"Our country is now less secure because of President Biden," Pfluger said. "Where are the Democrats who just two years ago went to the border and cried out for help?"

He believes the administration is attempting to "shift the narrative" away from the crisis at the border.

"We need the president and the vice president to go there, to acknowledge that this is a problem, and to defend American interests and American citizens."

As politicians continue to stall on immigration reform, Gonzales pointed out the most affected group of people.

"I think the loser in all of this is the American public," he said.