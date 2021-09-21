Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION
Published

Texas rancher says she encountered 23 illegal immigrants on property, says Border Patrol overwhelmed

Laura Allen tells Lawrence Jones Border Patrol is overwhelmed

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
Texas DPS stepping in to process immigrants who trespass on ranchers' land Video

Texas DPS stepping in to process immigrants who trespass on ranchers' land

Val Verde County rancher Laura Allen says illegal immigrants can be charged with criminal trespassing by DPS.

Texas ranchers are calling for help as the crisis at the U.S. southern border continues to affect American citizens. Laura Allen, a rancher in Val Verde County, told Fox News’ Lawrence Jones that 23 illegal immigrants trespassed on her property in one night. 

As part of Governor Greg Abbott’s "Operation Lone Star," the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been able to aid in combatting the surge of illegal immigration as Border Patrol remains overwhelmed with the surge of migrants, particularly in Del Rio.

"We actually intervened and had them taken from Border Patrol, handed over to DPS for prosecution," Allen said of the migrants that entered her property. "They're being processed for criminal trespassing."

Border crisis is 'insurmountable obstacle' without national help: Texas rancher Video

"DPS has stepped in and been able to do something out in the areas that Border Patrol is not able to get to."

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas visited Del Rio, Texas, Monday as thousands of migrants were seen under the International Bridge. Mayorkas issued a stern warning to people traveling into the United States illegally.

"The border is not open and people should not take the perilous journey here," he said. "We are returning people to other countries."

26 GOVERNORS DEMAND BIDEN MEETING OVER BORDER CRISIS

Allen, however, said on "Fox & Friends" that local officials are "fed up" with the situation at the border. 

"They’re tired. We’ve dealt with more than we should ever have to deal with. We’ve seen more than we should ever have to see." 

She said the crisis is an "insurmountable obstacle" without help from Washington. 

Allen said Val Verde has "always been a blue county," with a Democratic mayor, sheriff and county judge. In the 2020 election, she believes her county flipped red in 2020 in part due to the crisis at the border.

Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez spoke with Allen Monday and asked her to share a message with their community amid the national division and scrutiny facing law enforcement.

"He is beyond proud of our community and our citizens, and he is very, very, very thankful for the support we’ve gotten."

Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.