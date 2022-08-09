'Terminal List' author responds to 'woke' critics of hit show: 'It was made to speak to military, veterans'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Terminal List" author Jack Carr pushed back Tuesday against "woke" critics who attacked the Amazon Prime Video adaptation of his book, including The Daily Beast who called the hit series an "unhinged right-wing revenge fantasy."

"We don't mention right, left, conservative, liberal; none of those things are even mentioned," Carr told "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy.

Carr dismissed The Daily's Beast's attempted takedown of the series, alleging the outlet gets offended at the sight of an American flag or when they see someone who is "competent with weapons" who "holds those in power accountable for their actions."

"The critics are not big fans of this, but the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is 94-95%, and it's the number two streaming show across all of television right now," he said, adding the show only fell second to Netflix's "Stranger Things."

Carr added that "The Terminal List" has received 1.6 billion minutes of viewing.

"For those of you who don't do the math, that's quite a few years," he said.

He also credited the show's lack of "wokeness" for the mainstream media's outrage.

"There's no ‘woke’ or ‘anti-woke,’ but just because there's not this ‘woke’ stuff that's shoved into it, then it's perceived – by critics, at least – as not promoting their agenda, so they're going to hate it," he said, citing criticism of the American flag's presence in the show and adding that these flags are mostly draped over coffins throughout the series.

"It's very telling," he added.

Carr said the goal of the series is to create something that speaks to members of the military.

"That's what we did, and that 95 percent score tells me that we got pretty close," Carr said.