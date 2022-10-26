Taking in 'The View': Hosts clash with Cruz, defend Fetterman and downplay crime concerns ahead of midterms

"The View" hosts clashed with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX., defended Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's debate performance and seemed to dismiss crime concerns during this week's episodes of the ABC daytime talk show.

During a fiery episode of "The View" on Monday, the hosts sat down with Cruz and started to ask the senator about the GOP's plan to alleviate the high price of groceries and gas. However, the show was quickly derailed by hecklers who started to shout "cover climate now!"

As co-host Whoopi Goldberg told the hecklers to let the hosts do their job, someone profanely shouted at Cruz, but the show was able to bleep out the audio.

A member of Cruz's staff told Fox News Digital the heckler yelled "f--- you" at Cruz.

The hosts sparred with Cruz after co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked if he viewed President Biden as the legitimately elected president.

"There are a lot of folks in the media that try to, any time a Republican is in front of a TV camera, try to say, ‘the election was fair and square and legitimate.’ You know who y'all don't do that to? You don't do it to Hillary Clinton who stood up and said, ‘Trump stole the election.’ You don't do it to Stacey Abrams who said the election was 'stolen.’ They sat here and said it was illegitimate and you guys were fine with it!" he said.

Goldberg said "that's right, it was" in response.

The hosts also discussed the Pennsylvania Senate debate between Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman on Wednesday. Fetterman used closed-captioning during the debate after suffering from a stroke earlier this year.

Hostin claimed Oz bullied Fetterman during the debate.

"It was really strange to me that he chose to bully a stroke victim. He obviously was bullying him and, you know, I don’t think the people of Pennsylvania or the people in general like that because Fetterman raised $1 million after that debate and I think it takes real courage to show that you have been knocked down. I think it takes real bravery to allow people to see your weakness, right?" Hostin said.

She added that "we know" his cognitive abilities haven't been compromised.

Co-host Joy Behar argued that Oz was a "TV guy" and that he's "very slick."

"He’s like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde at this point. I don’t know which one is the real Dr. Oz, but voting for the slick person on TV is like voting for me," Behar said, adding, "don't vote for me for politics."

Behar was critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent debate performance as well and said Tuesday that he looked like he was having a "stroke" when Democrat Charlie Crist asked him about his plans for 2024.

"You know this guy DeSantis has the charisma of this cup, I think when Crist says are you going run in 2024, he looks like he’s having a stroke, he can’t even answer that simple question," the host claimed.

She added that she thought "Trump has a better shot, certainly with the Republican Party and the Republican base," than DeSantis in 2024 because the Florida governor is too "boring."

Hostin agreed, arguing DeSantis' performance was "robotic."

On Wednesday, "The View" hosts argued over crime in the U.S. ahead of the midterms.

Hostin declared New York City to be one of the "safest cities in the country" because it has a "$500 billion budget."

Alyssa Farah Griffin said that she didn't feel safe in New York.

"You're very young," Behar said to Farah Griffin. "You know, I have been around, and there were worse crime rates in the ’80s and the ’70s."

Behar and Farah Griffin agreed that people shouldn't "settle" but Behar suggested that Farah Griffin was exaggerating.

Co-host Sara Haines said Farah Griffin was making some good points and agreed that she also does not feel safe in the city.