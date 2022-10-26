'The View' host complains Oz 'chose to bully' Fetterman during PA Senate debate

"The View" host Sunny Hostin said Wednesday that Republican candidate Mehmet Oz bullied John Fetterman during the Pennsylvania Senate debate.

"It was really strange to me that he chose to bully a stroke victim. He obviously was bullying him and, you know, I don’t think the people of Pennsylvania or the people in general like that because Fetterman raised $1 million after that debate and I think it takes real courage to show that you have been knocked down. I think it takes real bravery to allow people to see your weakness, right?" Hostin said.

She said that Fetterman's cognitive abilities "have not been compromised" and added that it was about "expression" and "aphasia."

She asked why anyone would vote for Oz, whom she called the "wack doctor," after listing Fetterman's political experience.

Co-host Joy Behar said earlier in the segment that Oz was "very slick" and a "TV guy."

"I know Oz, I've been to his house, and he has a part of him, you know, I called him one time to help with the recommendation for a doctor and he was right there for me. He’s like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde at this point. I don’t know which one is the real Dr. Oz, but voting for the slick person on TV is like voting for me," Behar said, adding, "don't vote for me for politics."

Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that Fetterman did not seem to have a "grasp on his policy positions." She wondered if it was an issue due to his stroke or just because he doesn't have an explanation for "doing a 180 on fracking."

Whoopi Goldberg said his position on fracking has "twinkled a bit."

Fetterman and Oz went back and forth over crime, fracking, abortion and the economy during Tuesday's debate.