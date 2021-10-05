FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott rings Nasdaq Opening Bell as network celebrates 25th anniversary

FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott was joined by Fox News Channel founding anchors and members of its senior leadership team to ring Nasdaq’s Opening Bell on Tuesday as the network celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Scott, Fox News Media President Jay Wallace and several original anchors including Steve Doocy and Neil Cavuto visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square for the iconic bell-ringing ceremony that historically spotlights a company’s achievements and milestones in front of a global audience.

"This is an extraordinary celebration and a great moment for our team both on and off the air," Scott said. "Were very thankful and happy to be here."

Scott did the honors and rang the Opening Bell. She was also joined by original anchors Lauren Green, Eric Shawn, Jon Scott, COO John Nallen and longtime executive Sharri Berg, who is now president of FOX Weather.

"25 years ago today… we were just kind of sitting around thinking, ‘You know what, we just hope this thing makes it,’ we’re all keeping our fingers crossed," Trace Gallagher said as the ceremony wrapped. "We had no idea that it was going to be such a cultural phenomenon."

Fox News, which launched on October 7, 1996, recently finished the third quarter as the most-watched network in all of basic cable among both total day and primetime viewers. It has now topped cable news for 79 straight quarters and often beats CNN and MSNBC combined in key measurables.

Fox News also finished No. 1 in basic cable for the seventh straight quarter, topping both CNN and MSNBC during every hour of the day in the news-heavy quarter as Americans turned to Fox News for information and analysis.

FNC unveiled a series of short-form vignettes from network favorites, celebrities and regular guests to commemorate the network’s 25th anniversary. The short video messages will continue to air on Fox News Media platforms for the month of October as more than 50 Fox News personalities and founding employees reflect on their time with the network.

Last week, FOX Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch, Scott and Wallace attended the ribbon-cutting for the state-of-the-art, all-digital newsroom in the newly renovated Washington, D.C., bureau.