Supreme Court ruling in favor of prayer case is 'huge win': Turley

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley told "America’s Newsroom" Monday that the Supreme Court ruling in favor of a former Washington high school football coach who lost his job over reciting a prayer is a "huge win" for religious freedom.

JONATHAN TURLEY: This is a huge win for free exercise and religious freedom. The court does not just side with this coach, but it does some cleanup work with regard to prior doctrines, including something called the Lemon test. This effectively puts the final nail in the coffin of Lemon. That was a test in determining when you would have violations under these clauses. And what the court says is that there is a better approach and that there's no such thing as what the court calls a modified heckler's veto, that just because some people might be offended by a speech like this, it can be prescribed by the state.

