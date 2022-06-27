Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Supreme Court ruling in favor of prayer case is 'huge win': Turley

Washington high school football coach scores big win at Supreme Court over post-game prayer

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jonathan Turley on SCOTUS ruling in favor of prayer case: This is a huge win Video

Jonathan Turley on SCOTUS ruling in favor of prayer case: This is a huge win

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley on the Supreme Court handing a big win to a former Washington high school football coach who lost his job over reciting a prayer.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley told "America’s Newsroom" Monday that the Supreme Court ruling in favor of a former Washington high school football coach who lost his job over reciting a prayer is a "huge win" for religious freedom.

CONSERVATIVE SCOTUS JUSTICES OFFER TACIT SUPPORT FOR FOOTBALL COACH's ON-FIELD PRAYER

JONATHAN TURLEY: This is a huge win for free exercise and religious freedom. The court does not just side with this coach, but it does some cleanup work with regard to prior doctrines, including something called the Lemon test. This effectively puts the final nail in the coffin of Lemon. That was a test in determining when you would have violations under these clauses. And what the court says is that there is a better approach and that there's no such thing as what the court calls a modified heckler's veto, that just because some people might be offended by a speech like this, it can be prescribed by the state.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Jonathan Turley on SCOTUS ruling in favor of prayer case: This is a clean up of prior doctrine Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.