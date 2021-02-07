MSNBC guest suggests indoor Super Bowl parties would be 'followed by deaths'

MSNBC host Chris Jansing cautioned football fans planning to watch the Super Bowl LV against hosting large indoor gatherings over the weekend, and featured a guest on her program who suggested that such parties would be responsible for an increase in COVID-19 related deaths.

On Friday’s "Live with Stephanie Ruhle" on MSNBC, guest host Chris Jansing was joined by former CDC director Tom Frieden to discuss the upside of "virtual" Super Bowl parties and warned of the deadly consequences that indoor gatherings would have on case fatality rates.

DR FAUCI WARNS AGAINST LARGE SUPER BOWL PARTIES

"It's really important that we double down on protection protocols, wear a mask. This weekend please, if you're going to have a party, make it virtual or just with people in your household," Frieden said. "What we saw around Thanksgiving, Christmas, was a massive increase in the U.S. and we're just coming off that huge increase while we're ramping up vaccination."

Jansing asked Frieden to reiterate what the "consequences could be of interacting with people, whether it's in a grocery store or in your home for a Super Bowl party,"

"Every time there are contact events, whether it's a holiday or travel or if people get together with many others outside of their household, we see a surge in cases," Frieden said. "Cases are followed by hospitalizations and hospitalizations are followed by deaths."

While Frieden and others raised alarm over at- home gatherings, some fans were given the chance to view the game in person -- of course, while following strict health protocols.

The NFL announced that 22,000 people would be in attendance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers, on Sunday. The health care workers came from hospitals in Tampa and other areas of Central Florida and received free tickets to the game.

Fans attending the game outdoors were required to follow the league’s COVID-19 protocol including mandatory mask-wearing, social-distancing, podded seating, touchless concession stands and other security checkpoints.