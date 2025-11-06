Sunny Hostin doubts Marjorie Taylor Greene has really 'changed' after friendly appearance on 'The View'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin said Wednesday she didn't think Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., had really "changed" after her friendly sit-down with the co-hosts, and suggested the lawmaker was just behaving differently in order to seek higher office.

"I don’t think she’s changed. I did ask her, ‘Are we seeing an evolution?’ And she specifically, I think, responded, ‘No, I’m the same person,'" Hostin said, noting Greene is in her 50s. "And so I think at a big age, in my experience, people don’t change, but they may behave differently, because they want something."

"I think she aspires to higher office. Perhaps it’s the Senate. Perhaps it’s even the presidency. I don’t know. But I don’t know that we saw a different Marjorie Taylor Greene. I thought that we saw just someone behaving differently," Hostin said during the show's "Behind the Table" podcast.

Greene sat for an interview with the co-hosts of "The View" on Tuesday and surprised them with her criticisms of the GOP and her civility.

REP MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SAYS THERE ARE MANY 'WEAK REPUBLICAN MEN'

Greene responded to a report alleging she was planning to run for president in 2028 with a post on X, calling the article "baseless" in a text to the reporter who published it. She wrote on X, "I would like to pass bills and appropriations for my current job."

Greene's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

During the ABC hosts' interview with Greene, Hostin told the Georgia lawmaker, "I’m sitting here just stumped. You know, because you are a very different person than I thought you were."

Greene told Hostin that she had only seen her in clips and headlines and reminded "The View" host that it was the first time the two had met.

'STOP PLAYING GAMES': MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE TAKES AIM AT REPUBLICANS, CONGRESS AMID SHUTDOWN

"It’s like you’re on the left now," Hostin said. Greene told the co-hosts she wasn’t on the left and remained a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.

"Oh, no, nothing has changed about me. I am staying 100% true to the people that voted for me and true to my district," the Republican said.

During the conversation with the co-hosts, Greene said, "I think that all of us here are doing a great job of exchanging our ideas and things that we believe in, and we’re doing it in a very professional and kind way and, in my opinion, I think we need more of that in America."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"I really do, and a lot of people wanted me to come on this show and say nasty things and, you know, all of us to fight. They wanted all of us to fight," Greene added.

The Republican lawmaker said she didn't want to fight on the show because she believed women like herself and the co-hosts needed to pave a new path.

"This country, our beautiful country — our red, white, and blue flag — is just being ripped to shreds and I think it takes women of maturity to sew it back together, and I think that happens through free speech," she said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Greene has made headlines in recent weeks for criticizing the Republican Party over the government shutdown. The co-hosts of "The View" praised Greene in October for urging lawmakers on both sides to reopen the government and taking the Democrats' side with regard to the Obamacare subsidies they're trying to extend.