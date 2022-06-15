Stefanik says Trump will play 'really important role' in midterms: 'There is no more popular figure'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik revealed the important role former President Trump will play in the midterm elections on " America Reports " Wednesday as Republicans look to take back control of Congress.

REP. ELISE STEFANIK: He's going to play a really important role. We're working as one team to make sure that our voters turn out and I will tell you, voters across this country have buyer's remorse for those that voted for Joe Biden because they're seeing the devastating impacts of his policies and they were doing a lot better under President Trump's leadership .

So, we have an opportunity to win, just not Republicans, but independents and Democrats. That's how I've been able to win my district, and that's a recipe for success elsewhere in the country. An example is Mayra Flores' district. We worked as one team both with people that voted for President Trump, but also earning back those voters who maybe they voted for Joe Biden, but they see the inflation , they see the skyrocketing energy.

