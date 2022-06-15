Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Stefanik says Trump will play 'really important role' in midterms: 'There is no more popular figure'

House Republican Conference chair talks party's bid to earn back Biden voters in November

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Voters across this country have buyer's remorse: Rep. Elise Stefanik Video

Voters across this country have buyer's remorse: Rep. Elise Stefanik

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik looks ahead to the midterm elections and explains former President Trump's important role on 'America Reports.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik revealed the important role former President Trump will play in the midterm elections on "America Reports" Wednesday as Republicans look to take back control of Congress.

REP. ELISE STEFANIK: He's going to play a really important role. We're working as one team to make sure that our voters turn out and I will tell you, voters across this country have buyer's remorse for those that voted for Joe Biden because they're seeing the devastating impacts of his policies and they were doing a lot better under President Trump's leadership 

So, we have an opportunity to win, just not Republicans, but independents and Democrats. That's how I've been able to win my district, and that's a recipe for success elsewhere in the country. An example is Mayra Flores' district. We worked as one team both with people that voted for President Trump, but also earning back those voters who maybe they voted for Joe Biden, but they see the inflation, they see the skyrocketing energy. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

This is where Biden went wrong on baby formula shortage: GOP lawmaker Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.