‘State media’: Biden chief of staff gives ‘kudos’ to NY Times report claiming Biden is ‘right’ on recession

Biden White House chief of staff Ronald Klain praised the New York Times on Friday after the outlet reported that the latest job numbers may have vindicated President Joe Biden’s denial that the U.S. economy is in a recession.

On Friday, The New York Times responded to the newly announced jobs report which indicated that the United States added 528,000 jobs in July. This number exceeded economists' predictions that only 250,000 new jobs had been created in the previous month.

In addition to the jobs number, the report indicated that the unemployment level is at its lowest level since the pandemic began, at 3.5%.

Times White House correspondent Jim Tankersley praised the "strong jobs report" as "welcome news for Joe Biden" in a piece headlined, "The jobs report suggests President Biden is right about a recession."

He wrote that Biden can use these numbers to claim the country is not facing a recession, despite it having "suffered two consecutive quarters of economic contraction."

Traditionally a recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product (GDP) growth, though the White House has insisted the nation's economy is not necessarily in a recession yet.

Tankersley wrote, "Mr. Biden will almost certainly cite the numbers as evidence that the economy is nowhere near recession. He and his aides have repeatedly said in recent weeks that the current pace of job creation is out of step with the jobs numbers in previous recessions."

The author did clarify that the jobs news was high for Mr. Biden’s "expectations" that "job growth was cooling" and as such, would eventually become "consistent with a low unemployment rate and a healthy economy."

According to the paper, the "strong" jobs report proves the economy is less stable than the Biden administration expected.

Still, the White House seemed to appreciate the outlet’s optimism, especially amidst heavy reporting that the U.S. had technically entered a recession.

Ronald Klain personally expressed appreciation for The New York Times making President Biden look good. He shared a screenshot of the headline to his Twitter account and wrote, "Kudos, @nytimes."

Seeing Klain’s praise of a New York Times headline favorable to the administration prompted criticism from a handful of conservative observers.

Rebel News Media publisher Ezra Levant mocked the post, tweeting, "Meet the Media Party."

National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin commented, "State media watch."

NewsBusters’ Jorge Bonilla savaged Klain, tweeting, "Prime Minister Klain approves current tranche of state propaganda."