NJ officer on Starbucks employee's arrest for spitting in cops' drinks: 'Unnerving' amid a pandemic

After a New Jersey Starbucks employee was charged Monday for spitting in police officers' drinks, the Park Ridge Police Department is looking for answers.

In a Wednesday interview on "Fox & Friends," Park Ridge Police Department Lt. James Babcock said that while the investigation into 21-year-old Kevin Trejo is still ongoing, the incident had been confirmed.

Trejo was arrested for subjecting a law enforcement officer to bodily fluid, purposely tampering with a law enforcement officer's drink and creating a hazardous environment.

Babcock told the "Friends" hosts that his force is "concerned" and that the COVID-19 pandemic "adds another level" to the alleged action.

"It's just unnerving that we could go into a place, try to grab a cup of coffee and have to deal with that when we’re trying to, you know, just grab a break," he said.

"So, a lot of our guys are obviously upset; rightfully so. But, we are, you know, we have to, you know, fight through this. We have to be strong. And, we have to still serve our community…" Babcock noted, adding that his fellow officers have "been relatively healthy" and "hope it stays that way."

In a statement, the Park Ridge police said the incident appeared to be isolated, and investigators were grateful for the coffee giant’s cooperation.

Starbucks told Fox Business on Tuesday that Trejo was fired from the store and apologized to the Park Ridge Police Department.

“We will continue to support Park Ridge police in support of their investigation and have a deep respect for the Park Ridge Police Department and the officers who help keep our partners and communities safe,” a Starbucks spokesman said. “We want everyone who comes into our stores to receive a positive experience and when that doesn’t occur, we move quickly to address it and hold ourselves accountable.”

"I mean, being from a small community, we have a great relationship with all of our businesses that always support our policing programs. The Park Ridge Starbucks has always supported our efforts," said Babcock.

"And, [we] feel that the poor actions of one individual don't speak for the good employees of that company that really care for us," he concluded.

