Saudi owner of English soccer team defends 'really good' Bin Laden family, says he would do business with them

The owner of a soccer team in England's top division defended the Bin Laden family and suggested that he would be open to doing business with them in the future.

Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad recently took full ownership of Sheffield United following a court battle against his former co-owner Kevin McCabe, who was forced to sell his 50 percent stake in the newly-promoted club.

During a news conference on Thursday, the new owner was asked about his links to the Bin Laden family.

BIN LADEN'S SON HAMZA WAS KILLED IN COUNTERTERRORISM OPERATION OPERATION, TRUMP CONFIRMS

“Every family may have one bad person but they are a very respectable family,” Prince Abdullah said in reference to infamous terrorist mastermind Usama bin Laden. “I have not done business with them in the past but I will be very happy to do business with them. The Bin Laden family is not a disgraced name or something that I should hide.”

He added, “When I see the Bin Laden family as a dirty name. I get really offended.”

Bin Laden, the onetime leader of Al Qaeda who ordered the 9/11 attacks as well as a host of others, was killed by U.S. Navy SEALS during a raid on a house in Abbottabad, Pakistan in 2011.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His son Hamza bin Laden, a high-ranking Al Qaeda member, "was killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region" earlier this month, according to the Trump administration.

The Bin Laden family is one of the wealthiest in Saudi Arabia. The patriarch, Mohammed bin Laden, made his fortune in the 1950s as a building contractor for the Saudi royal family. Usama bin Laden was the 17th of Mohammed's 54 children by 22 wives.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.