SF Chronicle calls on Feinstein to resign if reports about cognitive decline are true

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The San Francisco Chronicle advised Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who is now 88 years old, to resign if the new reports about her declining cognitive fitness are true.

Two Chronicle reporters, Tal Kopan and Joe Garofoli, released a revealing report that four U.S. senators, a Democratic member of Congress and three of Feinstein’s former staffers shared concerns about what they described as the senator's deteriorating memory. Feinstein often has trouble remembering the names of colleagues she has served with for years, according to some sources.

"The Chronicle’s story was the latest — and most disturbing — in a series of recent reports about the mental fitness of the Senate’s oldest member," is how the editorial board described the report in their blunt headline Friday, "If Feinstein is mentally unfit, Democrats need to tell her openly. And she should resign."

DIANNE FEINSTEIN'S MEMORY FADING AND SHE MAY NO LONGER BE FIT TO SERVE, SENATORS SAY

DIANNE FEINSTEIN'S MEMORY FADING AND SHE MAY NO LONGER BE FIT TO SERVE, SENATORS SAY

Feinstein defended her fitness to both the San Francisco Chronicle and Fox News Digital, saying she was "puzzled" by recent public concerns.

"I meet regularly with leaders," she said. "I’m not isolated. I see people. My attendance is good. I put in the hours. We represent a huge state. And so I’m rather puzzled by all of this."

"The last year has been extremely painful and distracting for me, flying back and forth to visit my dying husband who passed just a few weeks ago. But there’s no question I’m still serving and delivering for the people of California, and I’ll put my record up against anyone’s," Feinstein said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

MSNBC'S CHUCK TODD SAYS DEMOCRATS DON'T WANT TO DEAL WITH QUESTIONS ABOUT BIDEN'S AGE

The editors said they found Feinstein still "lucid and responsive," and that it was clear "moments of clarity still reign," following their interview with the senator. However, they said it remains "impossible not to be troubled," especially, they argued, in light of some of what they called pressing matters both at home and broad.

"Memory loss typically does not grow better with time, and the nation is facing a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine, a stalled Biden agenda on climate change and the failure to pass voting protections in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection," they wrote.

The editors added with urgency that Feinstein will also be third in line for the presidency if Democrats retain control of the Senate in November.

Noting that some of her colleagues have reportedly made jokes of her forgetfulness, the editors said it's time for them to halt the humor and start talking with her "openly" about next steps.

It's time for Feinstein to step aside if her job performance is hurting due to her apparent memory loss, the editors maintained.

"Feinstein deserves to end her career with dignity under her own terms," the editors wrote. "But denial is a hallmark of those suffering from memory loss and attendant illnesses. And if indeed the situation is so dire, then this is no time for ceremonial courtesy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Feinstein is one of several elderly Democratic leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., 82, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., 82, Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., 81, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., 71. President Biden, who is 80 years old, has also faced consistent scrutiny for the state of his own mental faculties.

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.