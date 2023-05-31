SEAN HANNITY: Republicans made a fundamental mistake in debt ceiling deal

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to the McCarthy-Biden debt ceiling deal as some lawmakers express concern over what's in the bill in Wednesday's opening monologue.

SEAN HANNITY: Now, as I outlined last night, this debt ceiling compromise has a lot of critics and chief among them, are the conservatives in the Republican House. That is on the party of Speaker McCarthy. They did make a fundamental mistake, in my opinion, and that is the speaker, in my view, should have kept all members in the loop with the negotiations before anything was agreed to and the anger on the right, at least 29 that I have counted is very palpable. Now, conservatives do hate the lack of real budget cuts. The original plan passed by the Republicans did in fact cut 4.8 trillion over ten years. This one is 2.1 trillion. And yes, it's the first time they'll have a lower budget next year than the year prior. But as of now, the federal government's insane COVID level spending is pretty much here to stay because only 30 billion of the multitrillion dollar COVID relief funds are going to be clawed back and redistributed to other areas of the government. And the cuts to Biden's army of IRS agents? Well, that cut was minimal at best.

HOUSE PASSES MCCARTHY-BIDEN DEBT CEILING DEAL, SENDS TO SENATE FIVE DAYS BEFORE FUNDING CRUNCH

Democrats, meanwhile, they hate the new energy measures in the bill, including that pipeline that Joe Manchin wanted and rightly should have in West Virginia. They also hate that Americans with student loan debt will be forced to resume payments. What - I'm supposed to pay for their education? I paid my loan back. You can pay your own loan back, anyway, even though Biden's loan forgiveness program will still move ahead, neither side is particularly happy with the new work requirements for certain social welfare programs. Now, this seems like a win for conservatives and some angles, but does very little to curb costs or get people back to work. You know, it's kind of like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.