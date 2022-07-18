Hannity: Biden failed to deliver from his 'embarrassing' trip abroad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discussed the President refusing to answer questions about his trip to Saudi Arabia and there was a failed outcome from the trip on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: We are at the end of a typical Monday for our ailing commander-in-chief. While most of you are hard at work today, the President of the United States, he took the day off yet again. It was tired. He took a whole trip and everything with zero public events. Now Joe needs all the rest he can get after what was pretty much a disastrous trip abroad. And per usual, Joe. Well, he failed to deliver. He never got a commitment from Saudi Arabia.

He'd been begging OPEC, begging the Saudis to produce more oil, which is dumb in and of itself, because we have more energy here, gas, oil, coal that could provide for our needs and so many other countries needs for hundreds of years. He did not hold the kingdom accountable for the murder of US-based reporter Jamal Khashoggi.

There are conflicting accounts about whether the subject was even discussed. But Joe did get the fist bump with NBC's the guy that he referred to as the murderer or pariah, the guy that got away with murder. And when the president finally returned home to the White House, he wasn't really interested in answering any of your questions about his embarrassing trip abroad. And it was embarrassing.

