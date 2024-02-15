Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: How did Wade end up being appointed to lead one of the most high profile cases in U.S. history?

Fani Willis 'allegedly hired her former boyfriend'

How did Fani Willis get here?: Sean Hannity

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses Fani Willis’ testimony over her allegedly inappropriate relationship with Nathan Wade on ‘Hannity.’

Sean Hannity details the history of what led Fulton County D.A. Fanni Willis to have to give a testimony over her allegedly inappropriate relationship with Nathan Wade on "Hannity."

JUDGE WARNS FANI WILLIS OVER OUTBURSTS IN HEATED TESTIMONY

SEAN HANNITY: Today was an unmitigated disaster for Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis. Now, in case you weren't able to watch the hours-long hearing, what a disaster. Well, we have all the highlights you need to see. But first, let's set up how we got here. 

Now Fani and the special prosecutor on the Trump case in Georgia, Nathan Wade, her boyfriend. They're accused of having an improper relationship and benefiting from Fulton County taxpayer dollars. Now, Fani Willis allegedly hired her former boyfriend, Wade, paid him over $650,000 in the case. 

Fani Willis testimony in Trump Fulton County case

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 15: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testifies during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Judge Scott McAfee is hearing testimony as to whether Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade should be disqualified from the case for allegedly lying about a personal relationship. (Photo by Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images) (Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images)

And then they use the money, to go on a series of luxurious vacations together. Cruises in the Bahamas, along with trips to Aruba, Belize, Napa Valley. And that's not all. Wade lacked the qualifications for the job of special prosecutor in the first place. 

Listen to this. In fact, according to a court filing, there is no evidence that Nathan Wade has ever, ever handled a felony case. So how did Wade end up being appointed to lead one of the most high-profile cases in U.S. history?

