SEAN HANNITY: Did the CIA help elect Biden by spreading 'pro-Biden election disinformation?'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to allegations the CIA helped gather signatures for the infamous Hunter Biden laptop intel letter on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Did the CIA actively help Joe Biden get elected president in the fall of 2020? Did they put a cinder block on the scales of the election, as is alleged about the FBI? We have a bombshell new report from the House Judiciary Committee. It is exposing a shocking level of election malfeasance among employees at the CIA.

According to FoxNews.com, "The CIA may have assisted in obtaining signatories for the letter signed by 51 former national security officials, discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian disinformation ahead of the 2020 presidential election." Specifically, one former CIA agent who signed on to the bogus letter told the Judiciary Committee that an active employee with the agency's Classification Review board encouraged him to sign in the fall of 2020 an active agent. "As he recounted, a CIA employee informed him about the statement, the CIA employee read the text of the statement to him, and the CIA employee asked him if he would like to join."

Now, put simply, it appears that the CIA was framing pro-Biden election disinformation to its former agents in order to fast track a letter discrediting the New York Post's very real reporting about the very real Hunter Biden laptop from hell. Now, the question is, well, why now? That should be obvious, to give Joe Biden a lying talking point prior to a presidential debate later that week. Needless to say, the CIA is not supposed to interfere in U.S. elections.

That would be an egregious abuse of power. In other words, it was despicable that 51 former intel officials lied to you, the American people, on a document all to help Joe Biden and hurt Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, but for active members of the CIA to participate also in this scheme that makes it beyond the pale and remember, the FBI was also meeting weekly, you recall, with big tech warning them every week that they may be victims of a foreign disinformation campaign and it may be about Joe Biden or Hunter Biden. So, how do we hold the bad actors accountable? How do we prevent Democrats in the deep state from ever doing this again? How do we stop them in 2024? …