Sean Hannity: Biden administration 'completely unprepared' for border crisis

There is a "clear and growing crisis at our southern border", but President Biden and the mainstream media are "pretending there is no crisis at all," Fox News host Sean Hannity said Thursday.

"Make no mistake, the Biden administration is completely unprepared and it's a crisis. We've all seen the images of child migrant detention centers," the "Hannity" host said. "If Donald Trump were president the hysteria would be rampant."

Instead of managing the crisis, Hannity accused Democrats of taking the same tack they used with violent Black Lives Matter and Antifa demonstrations over the summer.

"They acted like the far-left riots that we were witnessing with our own eyes were actually peaceful protests," said Hannity, who described the border crisis response as "another political lie of the left."

Citing leaked federal documents obtained by Axios, the host stated "the U.S. Border Patrol is handing over 320 children each day to the Department of Health and Human Services. The same documents revealed the same shelter system at the border is already operating at almost full capacity, as a record 117,000 unaccompanied minors are expected to cross the border this year alone."

"Once again," Hannity said, "we're now seeing this is more feigned, phony, moral outrage by all parties, and many on the left are trying to cover up this crisis. After all, their policies are causing this terrible situation at the border. Biden vowed to give amnesty to millions, vowed to expand asylum visas, halted all border wall construction, losing American jobs."

"As we speak," Hannity went on, "we have Mexican cartels, they're getting rich, and they are now trafficking so many illegal immigrants across the border that they're using a wristband system to keep track of their customers. This is a recipe for disaster, posing incredible risk to people on both sides of the border."