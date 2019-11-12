Scott Walker reacts after liberal governor labels state Christmas tree a 'holiday tree'

A Republican legislator in Wisconsin is resurrecting a resolution that would officially declare the evergreen the state's Department of Administration places in the Capitol a "Christmas tree."

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called the tree a holiday tree last week -- a clear departure from the descriptor used by his predecessor, Republican Scott Walker, who'd labeled it a Christmas tree.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald called the liberal governor's decision to rename said tree "PC garbage," and Walker took to Twitter to decry the move.

"This is a Christmas Tree that is used by people celebrating Christmas," he wrote. "This is not a holiday tree."

Later he tweeted that he had received an email from Twitter saying it had "received complaints from this tweet."

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt, Walker said that he had called it a Christmas tree because "that's what it is."

"No disrespect to people who practice other faiths, but Christ is right in the name of Christmas. That's what this is all about, the same way that we honor those who are of different faiths," he said.

"As you mentioned, I referenced the menorah, which is used during the Festival of Lights, part of what we traditionally think of as Hanukkah. That's not a holiday candleholder. And we celebrate other faiths as well. Why not keep it Christmas? That's what this tree's all about.".

"It's just one of those where sometimes you think people are looking for ways to be offended," he told the "Friends" hosts.

He added that the same state agency that deals with agriculture and trade, in "the same week that the turnaround was made to call it a holiday tree again, actually put out a release talking about the sale of what? Christmas trees."

"It would be like having Thanksgiving and forgetting about giving thanks for what we have," said Walker. "We just need to be thankful going into the holiday season and remember it's a Christmas tree."