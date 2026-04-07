Savannah Guthrie returns to business as usual on second day back at 'Today' after mother's disappearance

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It was business as usual for NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday.

Guthrie returned to work on Monday after more than two months away following the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie. On her first day back, the "Today" anchor donned yellow in support of her mother while sitting next to Craig Melvin, who wore a yellow tie and ribbon pin to match. The studio was also decorated with yellow flowers. Savannah Guthrie acknowledged prayers and letters from fans and declared it was "good to be home."

For her second day back, the bright yellow that had emerged as a symbol of support for Nancy was absent from their outfits as the co-anchors focused on presenting the news. Guthrie wore pale pink and Melvin's tie was purple. Some yellow flowers were still visible in the background of the set on Tuesday, but it was noticeably scaled back compared to Monday and the yellow ribbon pins were gone.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE RETURNS TO NBC’S ‘TODAY,’ SAYS IT'S 'GOOD TO BE HOME' AS SEARCH FOR MOTHER CONTINUES

Guthrie did hint at her ongoing struggles when interviewing the author of "Joyful Anyway," a book about finding happiness during hard times.

"This is the book that I think I certainly need, but I think everybody needs," Guthrie said.

NBC News did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE BREAKS DOWN OVER POSSIBILITY HER MOM WAS TARGETED BECAUSE OF HER FAME, APOLOGIZES TO FAMILY

Nancy Guthrie went missing on Feb. 1, prompting a nationwide search. The story made national headlines but so far elicited few clues about her whereabouts or fate, although authorities say she was taken against her will and a masked man who appeared to be armed with a gun was seen at her front door.

Investigators and the family have repeatedly appealed to the public for help. There is a combined reward of more than $1.2 million in connection with the case — a million of it from the Guthrie family for their mother's recovery. The family has asked anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

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Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.