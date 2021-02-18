Mike Huckabee blasts left-wing pundits who celebrated Rush Limbaugh's death: They should be 'ashamed'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee slammed the "shocking" and "unconscionable" remarks by some media pundits celebrating the death of conservative talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh.

"It’s shocking to me that even in a person’s death are unable to find any kind of human kindness. It’s just beyond me to understand that," Huckabee said during an interview on "The Faulkner Focus."

"Celebrating a person’s death I don’t care who that person is unless it’s Usama Bin Laden, it is just, to me it’s unthinkable, unconscionable and these people are proud of what they’re saying. They ought to be ashamed of themselves."

Huckabee asserted that the media’s lack of "adult behavior" is a result of Limbaugh holding a mirror up to the "hypocrisy" of the far-left and exposing truths within them that they refused to see.

He added that despite poking fun at people and arguing on points he thought were important, Limbaugh never hated anyone in the same way that some other media personalities seem to.

A number of media personalities on Twitter appeared to make fun of, or celebrate the death of Limbaugh.

"It's easy to make fun of Rush Limbaugh right now, but it's important to remember that he also brought a lot of people a lot of joy by dying," TV writer Mike Drucker said plainly.

"If I had to say something positive I guess I’m glad Rush Limbaugh lived long enough to get cancer and die," comedian Paul F. Tompkins said.

Various media outlets appeared to portray Limbaugh in a negative or controversial light yesterday, writing obituaries and tweets that were less than flattering.

NPR tweeted that Limbaugh was "known for propelling Republican candidates and attacking women, Blacks, and Latinos."

NBC News wrote, "The Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree outraged critics with his long history of sexist, homophobic and racist remarks."

The Huffington Post went even further, labeling Limbaugh as the "bigoted king of talk radio" who "saturated America’s airwaves with cruel bigotries, lies and conspiracy theories for over three decades."

Esquire Magazine called Limbaugh a "blight on America," and a "talk-radio titan was responsible more than any other non-politician for the spread of the prion disease from movement conservatism to the Republican Party. He ranks with Father Coughlin and Joe McCarthy among the country’s most destructive demagogues."

