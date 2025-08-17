Expand / Collapse search
Rubio shoots down report that Trump backs Putin’s plan for Russia to control Ukraine’s Donbas region

Rubio warned that additional sanctions on Moscow could derail Trump’s effort to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Rubio details 'progress' made during Trump-Putin summit as future peace deal remains unclear Video

Rubio details 'progress' made during Trump-Putin summit as future peace deal remains unclear

Secretary of State Marco Rubio joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to break down President Trump’s high-stakes meeting with Vladimir Putin, why the summit didn’t end in a ceasefire and what progress was made.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed back on reports that President Donald Trump supports Vladimir Putin’s proposal for Russia to take full control of Ukraine’s Donbas region, making clear that decisions on such territory will be left to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The president has said that, in terms of territories, these are things that Zelenskyy is going to have to decide on. These are things that the Ukrainian side is going to have to agree to," Rubio said on "Sunday Morning Futures."

His appearance came days after Trump's high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, which Rubio said allowed for "progress" despite a future peace deal remaining unclear.

RUSSIA GIVES RUBIO A 'NEW AND DIFFERENT APPROACH' AS TRUMP PUSHES FOR PEACE WITH UKRAINE

Marco Rubio during a dinner with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, during a dinner with Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, and US President Donald Trump, not pictured, in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, July 7, 2025.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Rubio also clarified Trump’s role in narrowing down the issues and brokering progress between Russia and Ukraine after years of war, while warning that the talks could collapse if the U.S. moves forward with additional sanctions on Moscow. 

"The minute you put additional sanctions on him [Putin]… peace talks are no longer possible," he continued, cautioning that economic punishment could derail Trump’s effort to bring Putin to the table.

Rubio believes that Trump is the only world leader capable of brokering peace between the rivaling nations, which have been sparring on a large scale since February 2022.

TRUMP: WE'RE GOING STRAIGHT TO RUSSIA-UKRAINE PEACE DEAL, 'NOT A MERE CEASEFIRE'

Putin and Trump shake hands

President Donald Trump greets Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/The Associated Press)

European leaders are also said to play a role in the process, particularly in providing long-term security guarantees that could give Ukraine the confidence to negotiate. 

Several heads of state are expected to join Zelenskyy at the White House this week, alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as Trump pushes for a framework that could prevent a renewed Russian offensive in the coming years.

Trump special envoy reveals new details on Trump-Putin summit, touts 'epic' progress Video

Still, Rubio acknowledged that the negotiations remain difficult, with issues like territorial boundaries and future military alliances far from resolved. 

"If one side gets everything they want, that’s not a peace deal. It's called surrender," he said.

The secretary added that while peace may not yet be guaranteed, Trump’s willingness to engage both sides offers the only realistic path forward.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

