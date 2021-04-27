Rubio: 'Interesting' to see limited seating for Biden address after Dems packed impeachment hearings

Around 200 people will be receiving invitations to President Biden's address Wednesday night to a joint session of Congress. Only limited seating will be available as the Biden administration takes precautions to meet social distancing guidelines.

Florida senator Marco Rubio questioned the decision on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, noting for Democrats during the second Trump impeachment, coronavirus did not seem to be "an issue" that warranted limiting the number of lawmakers.

MARCO RUBIO: I will not be attending. And one of the reasons why is the ticket numbers have been really limited. They're making people sit in the gallery.

It's interesting, when it came to coming together to impeach Donald Trump for the second time after he was out of office, they put 100 senators in the same room, sitting just inches apart for hours at a time, over five or six days.

Apparently, COVID was not an issue then. But now, of course, for something like this, we can't have that many people in the room sitting next to each other. So it's kind of silly season here. But that's all right. It'll be on TV.

I'm sure I'll watch it and I'll watch highlights. But I don't anticipate any major new announcement. I think he's already previewed a lot of the things they're going to talk about, including what they plan to do with infrastructure, what he plans to do with his budget, some of the other things they're pushing on.

