Royal Caribbean CEO: Cruise ships to bring tens of thousands of meals to Grand Bahama

Royal Caribbean International will deliver tens of thousands of meals and other supplies to Bahamas residents affected by Hurricane Dorian, CEO Richard Fain told Fox News Wednesday.

The Miami-based vacation giant is used to dealing with tropical systems, but the devastation left by Dorian in the northern Bahamas is breathtaking, Fain told Neil Cavuto on "Your World."

"It's hard to appreciate -- those of us in Miami are used to seeing hurricanes. We get them for a few hours," he said. "But on Grand Bahama, that storm just sat over them without moving for 38 hours."

Fain said Royal Caribbean deviated the course of several ships to help with the relief effort. The Bahamian capital Nassau, on New Providence Island, is a regular port of call for cruisers and the port of registry for many ships.

"Our ships have come through unscathed," Fain said.

"The spirit is very strong. They have made it clear they are very resilient, they made it clear they intend to come back," he added of residents on Grand Bahama, where homes and businesses have been leveled.

"The devastation is just awful. Our prayers go out to all of our friends there. Right now what we're trying to do, we're deviating ships... so that we will bring tomorrow... 10,000 meals to the people of Grand Bahama."

Fain said the number will rise to at least 20,000 daily meals as of Friday.

"We have the wherewithal. We have the people, we have the volunteers. We have the material, we have the capability."

About 80 miles south of where Dorian made landfall on Grand Bahama is Little Stirrup Cay -- the Royal Caribbean-owned recreational island renamed as Coco Cay.

The company initially evacuated the island of employees and later reported there was no "visible structural damage" after checking webcams in the aftermath, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

An RCI spokeswoman told the paper the Navigator of the Seas is hoping to dock at the island Saturday if conditions permit.

The company is also donating $1 million to the relief effort, Cavuto reported.