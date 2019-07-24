Royal Caribbean ship getting $165 million makeover will have 'tallest slide at sea'

Cruise passengers on the newly transformed Allure of the Seas will soon have the option to go slip-slidin’ away on the tallest slide at sea.

The ship, which is undergoing a 58-day, $165 million “transformation,” will return to the sea in May 2020 with the Ultimate Abyss, which Royal Caribbean is describing as the “tallest slide at sea.” A trio of other waterslides — Typhoon, Cyclone and Supercell — will also be available for guests upon the ship’s return.

The slides are among just some of the upgrades planned for the ship, which also include a new live-music hall, a karaoke bar, a redesigned pool deck featuring an adults-only solarium area, glow-in-the-dark laser tag, and plenty of brand-new dining options.

As Royal Caribbean guests may already know, Ultimate Abyss slides are also currently installed on the Symphony of the Seas and the Harmony of the Seas, although it’s not clear if Allure’s version will be taller, longer, or different in specifications than its sister slides.

The twin slides of the Ultimate Abyss on both the Harmony and Symphony of the Seas extend from the ships’ top decks, at 150 feet above sea level, and extend through 216 feet of “twisting tunnels” before coming to a stop ten decks below, according to a previous announcement.

A promotional video for the Harmony of the Seas’ slide, released in 2017, lists the ride’s height at 70 feet, or “taller than the White House.”

Allure of the Seas’ will begin sailing 7-night Western Mediterranean cruises out of Barcelona in May 2020, before making its way to Miami in November 2020 for 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises.