The Robertson family brings antics and adventures to FBN Prime with 'Duck Family Treasures' debut

Fox Nation's "Duck Family Treasures" is bringing the Robertson family's hilarious antics to FOX Business Prime, and brothers Jase and Jep Robertson stopped by the studio to ring in the occasion on Thursday's "Varney & Co."

The multi-part series, which began airing on the Fox Nation streaming platform in June, focuses on the Robertson family's treasure digs and unique finds as they work alongside their beloved and eccentric Uncle Si and history and treasure-hunting expert Murry Crowe to master the art of excavation.

"We're filming more episodes, there's more to come," Jase told anchor Stuart Varney.

The Robertson family, best known for the wildly successful A&E series Duck Dynasty, moved from duck hunting to treasure hunting for the series, bringing hints of treasure-hunting wisdom and stories of their encounters with unique items and people to viewers across the platform.

Jase and Jep delved into the secret to finding valuable treasures, pointing to one of their most unique finds while on-air.

"My favorite one was we found a thousand-year-old meteorite that was seven feet deep in the ground. That was cool," Jep said.

The brothers said the rare cosmic discovery was valued at approximately $50,000, half of which they gave to the landowner where the item was discovered.

Jase and Jep credited the identified meteorite with the help of Crowe, whose expert opinion led the brothers to unearth one of their favorite treasures.

"It was actually called a pallasite," Jase said. "It's the rarest metal on earth because it's from outer space."



The duo previously appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" in June to discuss the show's Fox Nation debut as well as the pilot episode's debut on the Fox News Channel

"I got introduced to metal detecting and I introduced Jep – who's kind of a rookie in our outfit – and we have found an incredible amount of stuff…" Jase said during the appearance.

"Along the way, I learned that [treasure hunting] was more about the people you were with instead of actually what we were finding, and the next thing you know, we're doing a TV show about it," he added.

"[We're looking for] cool, historic places. We've found stuff [that is] thousands of years old… but we look for all kinds of stuff – just whatever we think is cool," Jep chimed in.

Season one of the series is set to debut on the FOX Business Network Thursday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. EST. Each of the season's subsequent episodes will continue to air weekly on Thursday nights.

