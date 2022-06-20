'We're not done with ducks': Robertson bros talk with Fox News Digital about new treasure-hunting series

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From hunting ducks to hunting treasure, Jase and Jep Robertson — whose new show "Duck Family Treasure" premiered on Fox Nation this week — set out in search of something new.



But while they might not have struck gold (coins), what they've found along the way is perhaps something even more valuable: camaraderie.



"This is the real treasure," Jase told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Thursday, describing a sentimental moment involving their friend and fellow "Duck Family Treasure" star Murry Crowe. "You can't fake these literal chills right now."



The interview marks the end of a days-long publicity tour during which the Brothers Robertson and "Duck Dynasty" alum promoted the release of their five-part series that features the return of beloved Uncle Si and expert treasure hunter Crowe.



From proper attire (mud boots for starters) to wearing the right attitude, Jase and Jep shared their treasure-hunting wisdom, and how the experience differs from hunting ducks.



"You can treasure hunt 12 months out of the year, daylight to dark" Jase told Fox News Digital, noting that, by contrast, the duck-hunting season only spans 3-4 months.



"But you have to stay positive," Jase encouraged, describing a moment in the new series when he wanted to call it quits.



"It was in my nature just to say, 'This is just not working out. Let's go somewhere else.' But it was fun for us because… when you do find something spectacular, it's like that raw emotion pours out because you've been hunting six hours and have found nothing. And then all of a sudden you're like, ‘Oh, wow, what is this?’"



"Just be patient," Jase urged.

Though the brothers have certainly had success, telling both FOX Business' Stuart Varney and Fox News Digital this week that they've found treasure worth as much as $50,000 — readers will have to stream the series to find out what — they stressed it's not about the money.



Jep, who said he tends to stumble upon jewelry while hunting, described a diamond ring he'd found and why he chose not to sell it.



"I thought it was really cool. And then I went and showed my daughter, my oldest daughter is 19, and I had that ring, and I was like, ‘Here you go, baby’… And she still wears it to this day. And I found it in the ground," Jep told Fox News Digital.



Jase echoed the importance of sentimental value, sharing a story about a friend who'd found a war medal that had been lost and buried decades earlier — the owner of which was tracked down. "He just wept, of course, because it brought back all those memories."



"And so those things are just priceless to me, because it's really about those relationships for me and all the things you find tell a story. And on the show we make up a lot of stories about what we think because you'll find things real close together, and you're like, I'm starting to put this story together about this," Jase said.



"So I think it makes it fun and you use your imagination, but it does give you a window into what life was like 130, 200 years ago."