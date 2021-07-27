Expand / Collapse search
Rob Smith: BLM, social justice groups pushing false ideas to 'brain-dead White liberals'

Group urges White Texas parents not to send kids to Ivy League schools to make space for Blacks and Latinos

Rob Smith slams false and elitist ideas being pushed to 'brain-dead White liberals'

Podcast host Rob Smith reacts to social justice group in Dallas, Texas calling on White liberals and allies not to send kids to Ivy League schools to make space for Blacks and Latinos.

Podcast host Rob Smith told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that a social justice group in Texas calling on White liberals not to send kids to Ivy League schools to make space for Blacks and Latinos is an example of how "false and elitist" ideas about race are pushed to "brain-dead White liberals."

CANDACE OWENS SHREDS MOTION TO EXCLUDE WHITES FROM IVY LEAGUE SCHOOLS: IT’S ‘BIGOTRY OF NO EXPECTATIONS'

ROB SMITH: The idea that Black and Latino kids somehow need White people to give something up in order to be successful in Ivy league universities, that’s a false idea, first of all. The second idea is a very elitist idea. That’s the idea that the Ivy Leagues are somehow some gold-plated path to riches and success for working-class African-American and Latino students. That is simply not the case. Like I said, we have gone through decades of affirmative action. 

The idea that just because a Black kid gets into an Ivy League school all of a sudden they will be successful? I don’t think that’s the right idea. … These far-left BLM types, they have realized that they can hustle and grift brain-dead White liberals, the kind of White liberals that put BLM signs in their front yards in order to not get bothered. They can pretty much hustle them for anything they want. So, no, it will not end.

This article was written by Fox News staff.