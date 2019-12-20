RNC chairwoman welcomes Jeff Van Drew: Democrats, 'come on over'

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Friday that she is seeing more and more Democrats pivot to support the Republican cause and President Trump.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy and Katie Pavlich, McDaniel said that she wanted to extend a "big welcome" to Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., and that she hoped more of his colleagues will "come on over."

BRET BAIER: PELOSI MAY REALIZE IMPEACHMENT POLITICS HAVE 'TURNED AROUND' IN KEY STATES

After nearly a week of speculation, Van Drew announced Thursday during an Oval Office meeting with President Trump that he will be joining the Republican party.

Republicans are hoping other Democrats will follow Van Drew's lead, launching the "Democrats for Trump" coalition.

"Absolutely, this is a trend we are seeing," she said. "You know, as we got to rallies we get reports as to who is attending these rallies and close to 20 percent of our rally attendees are Democrats because this president transcends party lines," she explained.

"20 percent?" Doocy asked.

"When he talks about jobs, yeah, 20 percent. The one in Michigan, it was just 20 percent recently and 30 percent independents. So, [Trump] transcends party lines because he talks about jobs and wage growth and all the things that matter to the American people," she said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

McDaniel told the "Friends" hosts that the articles of impeachment in the House were "just shameful," but that American voters were seeing through the process.

The RNC and the Trump campaign raised $10 million in 48 hours and $5 million on impeachment day alone.

"We have added 600,000 small online donors since this impeachment began," she said. "So it shows that people are really angry. They are passionate. They don't want to see Democrats take away their vote and they are doing what they can, which is give to this president."

Fox News Radio's Jon Decker and Fox News' Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.