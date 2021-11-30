Rick Scott slams Biden admin on 'Faulkner Focus': 'They take no responsibility' for inflation

Republican Sen. Rick Scott, of Florida, joined Harris Faulkner Tuesday, arguing President Biden is not taking accountability for rising inflation and blames Democrat spending bills on the spike. Scott also predicted huge Republican victories in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

SEN. RICK SCOTT: As a parent, you never tell your kids, 'Oh, don't take responsibility, just blame it on somebody else.' What the Biden administration has done is they take no responsibility. If you're going to have the job of president or secretary of transportation or commerce, do your job, show up and say, ‘What are you going to do to fix it?’

Here's what they ought to be doing. Cut taxes, reduce regulation, make it easier for people to drill for oil safely and take care of the environment. But their attitude is we're going to tax the living daylights out of everybody, scare every business person out there with more regulation and think, 'Gosh, I wonder why things are not going well.' And then if you look at all the spending, it's unbelievable what the inflation is. Every business I talked to is seeing 10 percent-plus inflation.

