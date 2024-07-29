Rep. Swalwell labels Trump-Vance ticket 'weird' and 'creepy' in line echoed by media: '24 karat creep'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell echoed a popular new line of criticism against the Trump campaign that has been amplified by major outlets like CNN and MSNBC, especially as Vice President Harris continues to solidify support for the nomination.

"His policies are so creepy, they're so weird," Swalwell said of Trump and his vice presidential candidate, JD Vance.

According to reports and media appearances, the Harris campaign has decided on a new label for Trump and Vance — calling the Republican candidates "weird." The label, now in vogue with a number of prominent Democrats, often takes aim at conservative views on abortion and other controversial issues.

"They take us back in time, especially as it relates to women," Swalwell said of Trump and Vance.

"I mean, 24 karat creep-like ideas of forced marriage and bans on IVF and bans on abortion. Who wants to go back to that?" Swalwell said, adding that Harris "represents the future" of the country.

Swalwell also focused criticism on JD Vance specifically.

"When it comes to the vice presidential sweepstakes, there‘s one name that I keep focusing on: J.D. Vance. He absolutely cannot be the Vice President of the United States," Swalwell said. "Anyone she picks will be imminently more qualified than a guy who thinks that if you're a single, hardworking woman in America, you should have to pay more in taxes."

"Again, this is just bizarre," Swalwell said. "Doesn't make any sense. And by the way, if you are single and you meet someone and you want to start a family, JD Vance doesn‘t support you using IVF to start that family."

"I don‘t think Kamala Harris is going to pick anyone as weird and creepy as JD Vance," he continued. "She has a blessing of talented candidates to choose from and I look forward to hearing from that selection committee soon."

Grabien founder Tom Elliott shared data on Monday that indicated the anti-Trump and Vance talking points of the candidates being "weird" are being used especially heavily on CNN and MSNBC.

"As the Grabien data below demonstrates, CNN & MSNBC are the locomotives pulling the ‘Vance is weird’ talking point," Grabien founder Tom Elliott wrote on X Monday. "In the last two days they’ve broadcast that DNC line more than 150 times between the two networks."

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung responded to Swalwell's interview with a statement to Fox News Digital .

"Eric Swallows has no idea what he’s talking about and is actually projecting his weird and creepy vibes," Cheung wrote. "The fact remains that Kamala Harris is weak, failed, and dangerously liberal, and no amount of gaslighting from her moronic, too-online campaign will erase her despicable record," he said Monday. "We’re going to beat the brakes off them and there is nothing they can do about it."