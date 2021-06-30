Rep. Swalwell labels GOP as supporters of mass shooters

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., doubled down on his comments that the Republican party is full of pro-slavery, military-hating, mass shooting, cop-killer supporters.

On Wednesday MSNBC's "Reid Out," Swalwell repeated his sharp attacks on Republicans after anchor Joy Reid asked him how Republican lawmakers could look away from the "horrifying attack on our Capitol" that occurred on January 6.

"This is a party now that Kevin McCarthy leads that is pro-slavery, a majority of their members voted to keep the Confederate monuments at the Capitol," Swalwell insisted. "Instead of siding with the police, they’re rolling with the cop-killers. Instead of standing up to end gun violence prevention-instead of standing up to end gun violence in America with gun violence prevention, they are supporting mass shooters, like the shooter over last summer they are raising money for and holding up high."

Swalwell appeared to be referring to Kyle Rittenhouse, who is facing multiple felony counts, including first-degree intentional homicide. Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020 from nearby Antioch, Ill., as hundreds of people were protesting and rioting after a police shooting that left Jacob Blake paralyzed. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, opened fire on protesters, killing two and injuring another. He argued that he fired his weapon in self-defense after being attacked by several protesters.

The California Democrat threw similar allegations at Republicans a couple of weeks ago, on Reid's show. On June 16, Swalwell told Reid, that the Republican party is a "pro-slavery, anti-police party that is rolling with the cop killers." Swalwell newest accusation is that the GOP now supports mass shooters.

HERITAGE ACTION CALLS ON MSNBC’S JOY REID TO RETRACT ‘FALSE’ CLAIM THAT GROUP WANTS TO DEFUND MILITARY

Swalwell further painted the Republican party as hypocritical for proclaiming themselves as "Blue Lives Matter" supporters but voting against the committee.

"What it reflects, Joy, as you pointed out, they had held themselves out as Blue Lives Matter members of Congress, but when the rubber meets the road, to honor Donald Trump, they have chosen to dishonor the police," Swalwell said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Multiple Democrats and media outlets have since accused the GOP of wanting to "defund the police" despite months of Democrat support for the slogan. Press Secretary Jen Psaki also claimed publicly that the Republicans wanted to defund police, though she could not name one Republican who supports that policy.