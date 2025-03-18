Rep. Khanna urges fellow Democrats to show 'some degree of civility' in Trump resistance efforts

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., called out Democratic colleagues' refusal to stand and applaud a young cancer survivor at President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress earlier this month, telling "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that lawmakers can't abandon "basic respect" when protesting the president.

DEMOCRATS PRIVATELY REBUKE PARTY MEMBERS WHO JEERED TRUMP DURING SPEECH TO CONGRESS: REPORT

RO KHANNA: Well, I don't know why we didn't stand up for the boy with cancer at the State of the Union. I stood up… I think there's got to be basic respect for certain traditions and some degree of civility. And I just don't think – argue the facts. And by the way, we should come on more shows where we may disagree… You don't bite, don't bite. You know, it's a – I think you gotta mix it up and, you know, the reality is, there's Republicans who watch Fox, there's independents, there's Democrats. I just think we've got to be willing to say we're willing to joust. We're willing to have argument. We're willing to articulate our vision and be challenged.

Khanna also discussed his party's search for a new leader, when asked about New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

KHANNA: Well, there's certainly people in the retreat who were talking about her running for the Senate in New York. That's something that she will have to decide. But there are a lot of great leaders in the party. You've got Andy Beshear, you've got Josh Shapiro, you got Gretchen Whitmer. What I think we need to do is have a compelling economic message. We need to understand manufacturing was hollowed out in this country. People lost jobs to China, to Mexico. How are we actually going to bring them back? It's not just having blanket tariffs. We need government purchase agreements for new industry. We need to get technology in Silicon Valley and every community around this country. We need financing of new steel and chips, Democrats who talk for a real economic vision.

Democrats' antics during Trump's primetime address to Congress on March 4 garnered widespread criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike.

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT HITS BACK AT CRITICS OF DEMOCRATS' PUBLIC ANTICS

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., accused his own party of "a sad cavalcade of self-owns and unhinged petulance" — issuing a tweet in which he once again called out Democrats.

Trump honored 13-year-old DJ Daniel during the address, noting that Daniel, who wants to become a police officer, was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't know why we can't fully celebrate," Fetterman told Fox News Digital. "I mean, I have a 13-year-old myself, and thank God she's never had cancer, but I think that's something we can all celebrate there. And I think it was a touching moment. And, like I said, that's part of the best of the American experience."

Fox News' Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.