Collins says he won't let 'deranged' Dems, Nadler get what they want on Trump impeachment inquiry

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., said Thursday that Democrats were “deranged” in their continued attempts to impeach President Trump.

“They don’t seem to get it. They’re so deranged," Collins said on Fox News Radio's "Todd Starnes Show." "They're so focused on getting this president that they have lost all track,’”

“They’re just fishing," Collins added. "It’s a giant fishing expedition.".

Collins was reacting to the House Judiciary Committee’s Tuesday hearing with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, which was part of the committee's impeachment inquiry.

The hearing descended into chaos as Democrats traded insults and accusations with a combative Lewandowski, who refused to answer many of their questions.

After five hours of testimony before lawmakers, the top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., told Lewandowski his “behavior in this hearing room has been completely unacceptable” and said holding him "in contempt" is "certainly under consideration."

“Corey handled himself very, very well. He answered the questions. He didn't take the bait and to go after it and in doing so he answered the questions forthrightly,” Collins said.

Collins said Lewandowski stood up for the president and his own actions, calling it the “spirit of America to stand up for what you believe in.”

“And also I made it a habit so that my chairman [Nadler] doesn’t get to do whatever he wants to do as long as I'm sitting there as ranking member and he can't abuse the rules. Can't do it without a fight from me.”

