Jordan and Meadows blast Democrats for avoiding the truth about the Russia investigation

House Republicans Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows blasted Democrats for avoiding the truth about the Russia investigation on “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday.

“It was not only a lack of preparation, but it was a complete debacle,” Meadows, R-N.C., said about the House Judiciary Committee’s first hearing as part of its Trump impeachment investigation.

“When it comes to Democrats in wrongdoing, they don’t want to have witnesses, they don’t want to have anyone there because they are afraid of the truth.”

The hearing on the Trump impeachment investigation descended into chaos Tuesday as Democrats clashed with a combative Corey Lewandowski, trading insults and accusations with the former Trump campaign manager, who refused to answer many of their questions.

After five hours of testimony before lawmakers, the top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler, told Lewandowski his “behavior in this hearing room has been completely unacceptable” and said holding him "in contempt" is "certainly under consideration."

Calling the Corey Lewandowski hearing a disaster, Meadows proceeded to say the Democrats’ previous efforts to take down President Trump were a failure.

“They’re 0-for-3: The whole two-and-a-half years of a Russian-Collusion narrative that didn’t pan out because there was no collusion. Then they brought in Bob Mueller, it was a disaster, then yesterday with Corey Lewandowski, it was another disaster.”

Jordan, R-Ohio, said that Lewandowski handled himself “very well” and also addressed the upcoming release of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the FBI’s alleged abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

“We learned from Mr. Horowitz’s report, they went up to that meeting trying to set up the president, trying to trap the president. That is so wrong," the ranking Republican on the House Oversight Committee said.

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.