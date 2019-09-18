Rep. Ratcliffe blasts Dems after Lewandowski hearing on impeachment: Their strategy is 'incoherent'

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, told "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday that Democrats “are desperate to be the party of impeachment" and "stretching their credibility" to do so.

The congressman was reacting to the House Judiciary Committee’s first hearing on Tuesday, when President Trump's 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was summoned to testify on Capitol Hill as part of the committee's investigation on a possible impeachment of the president.

The hearing descended into chaos as Democrats clashed with a combative Lewandowski, trading insults and accusations with the former Trump campaign manager, who refused to answer many of their questions.

After five hours of testimony before lawmakers, the top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler, told Lewandowski his “behavior in this hearing room has been completely unacceptable” and said holding him "in contempt" is "certainly under consideration."

When host Bill Hemmer asked Ratcliffe about the next step of the Trump impeachment investigation, Ratcliffe responded that the party's strategy is "incoherent."

“They really don’t know, they just know that they hate Donald Trump,” Ratcliffe said.

Ratcliffe said Democrats are not united on the impeachment push. “There is a schism between the Democrats in terms of the strategy and whether or not Jerry Nadler is following the instructions he’s getting from [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi.”

“She’s made it very clear that he is not and that Democrats are not united. They’re trying to put out a front that says that they are. But very clearly, they’re not,” Ratcliff said.

Ratcliffe went on to say, “Yesterday was a great example of the fact that Democrats, because they are fighting about impeachment amongst themselves, are not focused on providing solutions to the problems we could be dealing with: immigration, health care, everything else.”

