Corey Lewandowski slams impeachment-probe hearing as 'all politics' and 'a disservice to the American people'

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said in his first interview following a marathon hearing before the House Judiciary Committee the Democrats organized the proceedings for political gain.

In an exclusive interview shortly after the hearing, Lewandowski told Martha MacCallum Tuesday on "The Story" that Democrats on the committee are acting out of fear they could face primary challenges from people farther to the political left in 2020.

"What we know is that the far-left wing of the Democratic Party has to have these hearings to protect themselves in their congressional districts from further left progressives who want to take them out in their primary races," he said.



"This is all politics, and the truth is, it is a disservice to the American people."

COMBATIVE LEWANDOWSKI FRUSTRATES DEMOCRATS, AS IMPEACHMENT-PROBE HEARING DESCENDS INTO DISARRAY

Lewandowski said he previously answered questions from lawmakers for more than 25 hours prior to being called before House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. earlier Tuesday.

The former Trump aide -- who is mulling a potential New Hampshire Senate bid -- was called before the committee Tuesday to answer questions about his contact with the president in regards to the Russia investigation.

After five hours of testimony before lawmakers, Nadler told Lewandowski his “behavior in this hearing room has been completely unacceptable,” and said holding him "in contempt" is "certainly under consideration."

Lewandowski immediately frustrated Nadler, the committee's chairman, during the Democrat's first question earlier in the day – when, in an apparent effort to stall for time, he repeatedly asked Nadler to point to the specific section in the Robert Mueller report related to his question. Lewandowski was following White House orders not to discuss confidential conversations with the president beyond what was already public in the former special counsel's report.

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.