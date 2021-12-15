Ingraham: Radical Democrats prefer lockdowns, don't trust people to make their own decisions

Laura Ingraham said liberals are not comfortable with people making free choices and want to dominate and control people who live in Republican states during her "Ingraham Angle" monologue Wednesday.

"To most normal people, turning a society upside down for a virus is simply insane. We already know the costs have been catastrophic. So why do liberals love lockdowns and mandates so much? … I think liberals are truly more comfortable living in a locked-down world."

Most recently, Cornell University, which has an overall 97% vaccination rate, went on red alert and shut down most of its campus to students after 900 cases were detected, a large percentage of which were from the omicron variant.

"This makes no sense," Ingraham said. "Do they shut down the campus for other bugs that are inconvenient but not deadly? Of course not."

INGRAHAM: BIDEN AND DEMOCRATS ARE PLANNING THEIR NEXT CRACKDOWN ON FREEDOM

She added the "default position" of the radical left is domination, control, and restricting freedom. Liberals "don't trust people to make their own decisions unless maybe it's about stuff like abortion, pot or porn," according to Ingraham.

"So you have a big decision to make. What kind of country do you want to live in? What type of governor do you want leading your state? Thankfully, here in the United States, we do have a lot of free states."

She said the left claims that the right hurts people with "misinformation," however, Ingraham believes that "it's the … the panic pushers [and] the control freaks who've destroyed lives."

"They've robbed children of joy and experiences [and] they've driven teenagers to suicide and adults to drug overdoses," Ingraham said.

In contrast with the radical left's plan, Ingraham said that most Americans are "tired of COVID."

Ingraham referred to a Monmouth University poll that found six in 10 Americans are "worn out" by the virus. It also found declining support for mask and workplace vaccine mandates.

"But now more Americans are onto their sick, twisted game, and they won't be fooled again. If you want your life back, if you don't like where all this is heading, you'll have to start organizing now because, by Election Day in 2024, we could be up to eight boosters."