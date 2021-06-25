As racist as apple pie: Media's obsession with the label 'racist'

If you’re planning to enjoy a warm slice of apple pie for Independence Day, beware that you may be contributing to, according to a column in The Guardian, an American tradition of "stolen land, wealth, and labor."

And remember that when you see the distinctive yellow coloring of an Audobon’s Warbler, you may be admiring what the Washington Post calls the bird’s "racist legacy."

And if you take yoga classes, you may need to find a new chosen method of fitness. According to Glamour magazine, the practice has a "racist problem."

These are not isolated incidents. Mainstream media has made a sport of finding racism in innocuous places.

According to NPR, the "racist history" of the ice cream truck’s jingle has finally caught up to it. That outlet also told readers racism has infiltrated our roads, and Cornell University has introduced a course on the racial implications of black holes.

E&E News informed readers that "Climate Racism is Real," noting "lower-income residents and people of color are more likely to live in the hottest neighborhoods in cities across the country."

Certain fonts are racist, according to CNN, and we must find a new name for master bedrooms, according to the New York Times.

And to further your understanding of the racial implications in your everyday life, you can attend Brandies University in Massachusetts. But be warned, once on campus you can’t invite your friends for a "picnic," but rather must participate in "outdoor eating."

But take all of this with a grain of salt, because according to NPR, the media itself has a racist history.

These assertions are not innocuous, says Deroy Murdock, a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research and Fox News contributor.

"[The left] completely has turned the term racism into a punchline," he said in an interview with Fox News.

"They have gone beyond crying wolf. They have made the boy who cried wolf look like a stable and reliable character, and they totally made a mockery of the term and trivialized it to the point of ridicule."

The media outcry doesn’t extend to explicit examples of racism, though, Murdock noted.

"Everything in America is racist except actual racism," he said.

Murdock noted the most egregious example was Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision on the second anniversary of her inauguration to only conduct interviews with minority reporters, a move the Washington Post referred to as a "gift, of sorts."

But, this is not the only example of the media’s failure to label explicit racism as such.

When psychiatrist Aruna Khilanani spoke at Yale University and said she fantasized about killing White people, the Washington Post published one article online on the incident, explaining Khilanani’s position that the comments were "hyperbole." CNN did not cover the story on its cable news network at all, according to Grabien transcripts.

More recently, Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse admitted to being part of an all-White beach club. Despite receiving significant backlash, the controversy received no coverage on MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and NBC, according to Grabien transcripts.

Murdock noted that the media’s insistence on labeling things as racist has both diminished examples of actual racism in the United States, and harmed relationships between people of different races.

"They have Americans on edge, terrified of opening their mouths, terrified of talking to each other, terrified of even becoming friends with each other across racial lines," he said, noting that Americans are afraid that anything they did or said could be perceived as "racist."

"These people are doing our country an enormous disservice," he said. "They need to stop, they need to go back to the idea of trying to get along with each other rather than trying to make us hate each other."