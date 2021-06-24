MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC avoid Sheldon Whitehouse's all-White club saga, CNN offers less than 5 min of coverage

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., spent the last several days in damage control amid renewed questions about his membership to an allegedly all-White beach club, but much of the media has turned a blind eye to the growing controversy.

Whitehouse was confronted by a local reporter about his family's membership to the Bailey's Beach Club, officially known as Spouting Rock Beach Association, and was asked about comments he made back in 2017 about efforts to diversify the club's members.

"I think the people who are running the place are still working on that and I'm sorry it hasn't happened yet," Whitehouse told GoLocalProv.

When asked if he thought all-White clubs should "continue to exist," he replied, "It's a long tradition in Rhode Island and there are many of them and we just need to work our way through the issues."

Both Whitehouse and Bailey's Beach Club have since stated publicly that "diversity" exists among the members but failed to provide any evidence that such diverse members are part of the club.

However, the Senate Democrat's woes have only increased throughout the week amid revelations that he is also a member of the Ida Lewis Yacht Club and the Bellevue Avenue Reading Room, both are allegedly all-White.

Additionally, the Washington Free Beacon reported that all of Whitehouse's senior staffers are White.

Despite all the backlash Whitehouse has faced throughout the week, the controversy has received no coverage on MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC.

CNN has spent less than five minutes covering Whitehouse's all-White clubs, covering it only twice. Once was on the low-rated "The Lead with Jake Tapper" and the other was during the even lower-rated 4 a.m. ET "CNN Newsroom" timeslot.

The scant coverage is in sharp contrast to the constant coverage the networks dedicated to Justice Amy Coney Barrett during her 2020 confirmation when they reported on her membership to the Christian group People of Praise, which critics attempted to tie its practices to the fictional story "The Handmaid's Tale."