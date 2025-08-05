President Trump hits back at Jasmine Crockett, calls her ‘a very low IQ person’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump hit back at Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Tuesday, calling her "a very low IQ person" during an interview on CNBC’s "Squawk Box."

"I won the election in a landslide," Trump said. "And obviously that’s only, you know, we’re only six months in, but my poll numbers are better now, much better than during the election. Part of that is because the Democrat Party is self-destructing. I mean, when you have low IQ, people like Crockett, I wonder if she’s any relation to the late, great Davy Crockett, who is a great, great, a great gentleman. I wonder if she’s got any relationship to Davy Crockett, the great old Davy Crockett."

During a liberal rally on Sunday, Crockett called Trump a "piece of s---."

"Listen, Donald Trump is a piece of s---. OK, we know that," she said to a cheering crowd at the Phoenix stop of MoveOn’s "Won’t Back Down Tour."

Crockett also said that Democrats must be "aggressive."

"But what are we going to need to do then?" she asked. "For me, it’s getting aggressive."

On Tuesday, Trump said Crockett was "one of the leaders" of the Democratic Party, which he argued was "lost."

"But you have this woman, Crockett, she’s a very low IQ person," the president said. "Somebody said the other day she’s one of the leaders of the party. I said, you got to be kidding. Are they? The Democrats are lost. They have Trump derangement syndrome so bad that they can’t walk. They can’t talk. They don’t know where they’re going. [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer is finished. Schumer look, I watched him the other day. He’s lost all of his confidence."

"Squawk Box" host Joe Kernen said that it would be hard for Trump to break a 60 percent approval rating in any poll because of "TDS," or "Trump derangement syndrome," but the president contended that the country is doing better than ever.

"One year ago, one year ago, our country was dead," Trump said. "Now we have the hottest country anywhere in the world by far. And that was told to me by every leader of NATO, which they’d do whatever I want that was told to me by the king of Saudi Arabia, by the leaders of UAE, by the leader of Qatar, by many, many. We were a dead country one year ago. Today, we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world. And I’m very happy to help."