President Bush: Annual Wounded Warrior 100K bike ride a way to honor veterans

Former President George W. Bush told Fox News Friday that the annual Wounded Warrior 100K bike ride in Crawford, Texas is "like a peer-to-peer counseling group" for veterans.

Veterans Day is next Monday, November 11, 2019.

Appearing on "The Daily Briefing," Bush told host Dana Perino that the "key thing is that there [are] vets helping vets transition from military life to civilian life."

Bush is part of "Team 43" -- a group made up of both first-time riders and a "bunch of returnees" who tackle this challenge.

The ride, which Bush said is "pretty tough," is his and his wife Laura's "way of honoring the veterans who have served our country" and raising awareness for issues like PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

"If you know a veteran who seems to be dealing with post-traumatic stress, get somebody to counsel them to get help and remind a vet that it's just as courageous as going into combat to say, 'I need help with post-traumatic stress,' and that's really the best thing people can do," he said.

He added that these veterans are "gracious" and "grateful" people who "love the country."

"It's a remarkable experience to hang out with them," he said.

Bush also maintained that he remains optimistic about the future of the country because "democracy is self-healing."

"This is an unsettled period in our country, but this isn't the first time we've had unsettled periods," he said.

Bush concluded that he is convinced the world his grandkids will be entering into will be "unique and full of possibilities."