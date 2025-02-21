Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

ICE, Homeland Security raid bakery, charge owners with harboring illegal immigrants

Two of the suspected illegal immigrants allegedly confirmed to HSI that the owners knew about their status and 'willfully' harbored them

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
Bakery owners in Texas are facing felony charges after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) raided their store and arrested eight suspected illegal immigrants.

Lawful permanent residents Leonardo Baez and Nora Alicia Avila-Guel, the owners of Amy’s Bakery named in the federal complaint, admitted to knowing their employees were in the U.S. illegally. 

Two of the suspected illegal immigrants allegedly confirmed to HSI that the owners knew about their status and "willfully" harbored them.

Officers from Homeland Security and the FBI conduct immigration enforcement in El Paso, Texas

Officers from Homeland Security and the FBI conduct immigration enforcement in El Paso, Texas on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (FBI)

They are now facing charges under 8 USC 1324, the law Tom Homan repeatedly threatened to use to pursue those hiding, harboring, concealing or aiding and abetting illegal immigrants. 

"The apprehension of the aliens was the result of a worksite enforcement action," the federal complaint reads. "Post event, the facts of the event were presented to the duty AUSA, who agreed there was sufficient cause for a complaint for harboring and accepted prosecution."

In the past, federal prosecutions of business owners who hired illegal immigrants were rare. However, President Donald Trump is taking a harsher approach to illegal immigration than his predecessor.

On the day he took office, Trump issued an executive order declaring an emergency on the southern border, something he promised to do during his campaign.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection patch

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection patch on a uniform. A CBP Air and Marine Operations aircraft had a mishap on Monday near San Diego and ended with the death of an CBP air interdiction agent, the agency said.  (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

As part of this border crackdown, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. CQ Brown visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday to assess troops’ progress on fortifying the border wall, the Associated Press reported.

U.S.-Mexico border wall

This aerial picture taken on Dec. 8, 2023 shows the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Sasabe, Arizona. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Additionally, the Trump administration designated eight gangs and cartels, including Tren de Aragua and MS-13, as foreign terrorist organizations, which expands the government's ability to act against criminal groups operating in the country.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.