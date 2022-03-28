Howard Stern latest to equate Will Smith with Donald Trump, suggests they 'are the same guy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radio host Howard Stern became the latest media figure to compare actor Will Smith to former president Donald Trump, arguing on his radio show Monday that they were "the same guy" after Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face during Sunday's Oscars.

"Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith, this is how Trump gets away with sh--. Will Smith and Trump are the same guy. He decided he’s going to take matters into his own hands. At a time when the world is at war. Bad timing, man. Calm your f---ing ass down," Stern said during his show on SiriusXM.

OSCARS: WILL SMITH SLAPS CHRIS ROCK OVER JADA PINKETT SMITH JOKE

Following a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, in which Rock suggested her bald head would make her the ideal star for "G.I. Jane 2," Smith walked up on stage and slapped Rock across the face in front of the audience. He then sat down and could be heard saying, "Take my wife’s name out of your f-----g mouth." Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, has been vocal about her struggles with hair loss.

Smith apologized during his acceptance speech after winning the Best Actor award for his starring role in "King Richard." He was in tears as he apologized to the Academy and fellow nominees.

"Love will make you do crazy things," he said.

WILL SMITH SLAPPING CHRIS ROCK AT THE OSCARS PROMPTS RESPONSE FROM ACADEMY: 'DOES NOT CONDONE VIOLENCE

CNN Analyst Asha Rangappa also appeared to blame the scene at the Oscars on the former president.

"So did like anyone walk out after that happened??? Or are we getting an independent psychological case study on how Trump got normalized?" she tweeted.

NPR's Scott Simon said the language Smith used during his apology was "an ugly excuse" that was "often invoked by abusers." He also called Rock's joke "mean."

"Insisting tearfully, ‘Love will make you do crazy things,’ is an ugly excuse, often invoked by abusers. But as someone unloved in Hollywood once said, 'When you're a star they let you do it,'" Simon tweeted, in seeming reference to Trump.

Stern continued to question what transpired on the Oscars stage.

"He opened hand with a lot of force, smacks him right in the mouth on TV. Now the first thing I said to myself was ‘what the f--- is going on, is this a bit?’ because where is security? This is a live television event!" Stern said during his show.

Stern argued that Rock was just trying to make people laugh at the ceremony, which he called "long and boring."

He also contended that Smith had "real issues" and that it was "crazy when you can’t contain yourself."