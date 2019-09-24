Celebs, other left-leaning media figures cheer Pelosi's start of formal impeachment inquiry

Several media figures and celebrities reacted with praise and jubilation on Tuesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump, spurred by his recent phone call with Ukraine's president, was now underway.

Vocal Trump critics including MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski weighed in. Her husband and co-host, Joe Scarborough seemed to praise Pelosi in citing a Benjamin Franklin quote about maintaining the Republic. Controversial comedian Kathy Griffin even tweeted a GIF of herself dancing.

Reporter April Ryan, who serves as both a CNN commentator and a member of the White House press pool, retweeted a series of posts praising Pelosi's decision.

Trump's former adviser, Anthony Scaramucci, who recently became more vocal in criticizing the president, predicted Trump would "lose."

"Trump never learned the final lesson from his mentor, Roy Cohn: Bullies and conmen always lose in the end," Scaramucci tweeted, referencing the lawyer who played a pivotal role in the McCarthy-era communist witch hunts.

He also called the president a "disgrace," adding, "You let down your friends, family, the voters and your parents."

For some people, like "Will & Grace" actress Debra Messing, the proceedings were long overdue. "THANK YOU @SpeakerPelosi," she tweeted on Tuesday.

Messing previously responded with outrage to an initial report that Pelosi wouldn't pursue impeachment. "I am so infuriated at the Dem Leadership. What the f--k has to happen before doing the RIGHT THING is the GUIDING PRINCIPLE. This is destroying our country AND our party. Waiting for permission from the GOP to act is pure COWARDICE and DERELICTION OF DUTY. ACT!!" she tweeted on Saturday.

Entertainer Bette Midler seemed hopeful, tweeting what appeared to be an indication that the whistleblower complaint over the Ukraine phone call would be enough to get Trump out of office.