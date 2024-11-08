'Pathetic': Top 10 media meltdowns following Trump's election win, from on-air tears to claims of 'misogyny'

President-elect Donald Trump’s resounding victory on Tuesday led to widespread panic among media anchors and pundits, with many breaking down into tearful monologues and aggrieved rants against American voters.

Jimmy Kimmel fights back tears after Trump victory

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel struggled to hold back tears on Wednesday, describing the election as a "terrible night" for a variety of voting blocks, including women, children, immigrants, the elderly and the middle-class.

"It was a terrible night for everyone who voted against him and guess what? It was a terrible night for everyone who voted for him too, you just don’t realize it yet," he said.

CBS News reporter chokes up in sit down with Stephen Colbert

Kimmel was not the only one with tears in his eyes following Election Day. CBS News’ John Dickerson choked up during a post-election appearance on the "Late Show," telling host Stephen Colbert he would struggle not to think about his boys when describing the results to young Americans.

He suggested that young people in the United States can get on one of two hypothetical buses that will take them to a destination they believe is meaningful. The first bus, Dickerson said, has people that just want to be seen and be given an opportunity.

"Then there are other people on the bus engaged in the same journey who are there absolutely just for themselves, to get power, to give themselves just more riches and more control over things," he added.

Colbert claims majority of voters ‘don’t care’ about democracy

"Hey there, how are you doing? If you watch this show regularly, I’m guessing you’re not doing great. Yeah, me neither," Colbert began his show Wednesday night.

Later in his monologue, the liberal comedian shamed the majority of Americans who backed Trump in the election.

"I wish, you wish, so many of us wish this hadn't happen, but that's not for us to decide. This is a democracy.. And in this democracy, the majority has spoken, and they said they don’t care that much about democracy," Colbert told his far-left audience.

MSNBC host says Americans decided to ‘F around and find out’

Following the election, MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle said Americans were gambling with the country’s future by choosing Trump as their next president.

During "The 11th Hour," Ruhle said Americans have let "misinformation" become the new accepted form of "information," name-dropping Elon Musk and claiming the X owner bought the platform "exclusively to become a propaganda machine."

She also touted the country’s "great economic recovery," but lamented voters for simply not feeling the "vibes."

"What will the future hold now that America has just decided that we’re going to F around and find out?," Ruhle asked.

‘The View’ calls Trump victory ‘pathetic’ and ‘disturbing’

The women of ABC’s "The View" were unsurprisingly shocked and agitated after Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 Presidential Election.

"It’s pathetic," Joy Behar said. "There are no checks and balances. A completely intelligent, qualified woman lost to a guy who was simulating sex with a microphone. I mean, come on, America."

Co-Host Sunny Hostin felt "profoundly disturbed by the results," and said she feared for the work-class, the elderly and even her own daughter—who she claimed, "now has less rights than I have."

She also hypothesized that the election was a "a referendum on cultural resentment" and expressed concern that Trump would set up "internment camps."

On Thursday, Hostin would go on to insist that "sexism and misogyny" were to blame for Trump winning the Latino vote in a Texas county that Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

Claire McCaskill cries on-air while looking back at Harris’ candidacy

MSNBC analyst and former Democratic senator Claire McCaskill cried after watching Vice President Kamala Harris' concession speech on Wednesday.

"I’m so proud of her," she said. "I don’t think people realize how hard it is to get to where she was."

Joy Reid casts blame for Trump win on White women

On MSNBC, Joy Reid essentially blamed White women for Harris’ North Carolina loss.

"Black voters came through for Kamala Harris, White women voters did not. That is what appears happened in that state," Reid told viewers.

"This will be the second opportunity that White women in this country have had to change the way that they interact with the patriarchy," she continued. "If people aren’t receptive to it, and if people vote more party line, or more on race than on gender, and on protecting their gender, there’s really not much more that you can do."

Van Jones gives tearful monologue on people ‘hurting’ after Harris defeat

CNN’s Van Jones got emotional Tuesday night thinking about people who were "hurting" because of the results.

"I’m thinking about the people who are not a part of anybody’s elite who are hurting tonight. There are African-American women who know a little bit about being talked down to, who know a little bit about having their economic dreams crushed, who try to dream a big dream over the past couple of months, and tonight they’re trading in a lot of hope for a lot of hurt," Jones said.

"They were hoping that maybe, this time, this time, one of their own could be seen as worthy," Jones continued. "Once again they’re facing rejection."

Jones then told CNN viewers that Black women aren’t the only people "hurting."

"If you’re a parent of a trans kid, your child’s face was used as a springboard to power for somebody. That doesn’t feel good," Jones said.

CNN's Acosta on Latino Trump supporters: 'Why would they do this to themselves?'

CNN host Jim Acosta lectured Latino Trump supporters for voting "against their own self-interests" by backing President-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

"A lot of folks are wondering why would Latinos vote for Donald Trump if that means he might deport abuela, he might deport members of their household," he said.

Acosta later repeatedly questioned Luis Figueroa, the vice chair of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly on if he wanted to see illegal immigrants "rounded up and put in camps."

"Isn’t that what you voted for?," he asked.

Al Sharpton labels Black voters sexist, blames loss on misogyny

During two separate segments, MSNBC host Al Sharpton claimed that misogyny and racism among voters may have cost Harris the election.

"Some of the most misogynist things I’ve heard going on during this get out the vote tour came from Black men!" he said.

The previous morning, Sharpton insisted that there is still a lot of racism and gender bias in the United States.

"I think for us to ignore that and not try to bring that front and center so we can heal that would mean that we would end up in the same place. Kamala Harris is a woman of color in an interracial marriage, running as a woman to be the head of state. That is something that a lot of Americans are not ready to deal with," he said.

